Madison Smith, a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says a lot of progress has been made in fighting the fire in the Big Stick area.

“Earlier today the status of the Big Stick Lake Wildfire was changed to being held. This is thanks to some cooler, damp weather we’ve seen over the last few days, and really low fire activity on that fire.”

Smith says the size of that fire has remained steady.

“The size is the same, It is 7,195 hectares in size, so it’s been holding pretty good at that for probably well over a week now.”

It remains a fire of note however because there are still evacuation alerts in place for Big Stick Areas 1 and 2.

Fire fighters battling the Flat Lake Wildfire in the South Cariboo are also getting a bit of an assist from mother nature.

Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack is in charge of that wildfire.

“Overcast conditions, cooler temperatures and a bit of precipitation decreased our fire behavior on site yesterday. We were expecting some increased fire behavior due to an incoming cold front, but we didn’t see the wind that we were expecting so fire behavior was decreased throughout most of the day yesterday.”

Mack says the fire is still estimated at 68,551 hectares in size.

An Evacuation Order was issued on Saturday for the Moose Valley Area #2 which impacts 22 parcels of land on the northern flank of that fire.

Mack says crews will be focusing on widening a fuel free guard on the northwestern flank that was constructed where there was an excursion a few days ago.

If conditions are suitable, she says they will be conducting some small scale hand ignitions tight to the line to remove any potential fuels from that area.

There are currently 32 active wildfires in the Cariboo.

11 of those are in the 100 Mile House area, 9 are in the Central Cariboo region, and there are 6 each in Quesnel and the Chilcotin.