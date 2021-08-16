(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

Over a three day period, BC Health officials report 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in the province.

More than half of those, 734, were in Interior Health.

There were 74 new cases in Northern Health:

Aug. 13-14: 532 new cases

Aug. 14-15: 441 new cases

Aug. 15-16: 461 new cases

There are 5,090 active cases in BC, with 2,982 of those in Interior Health.

There are 197 active cases in the north.

Of the active cases, 104 people are in hospital and 47 are in intensive care.

The rising numbers of COVID are in spite of the fact that 74.6% of BC adults, and 73,2% of those 12 and older, are now fully vaccinated.

83.5% of adults in the province, and 82.6% of those 12 and up received their first dose of a vaccine.

The new/active cases include: