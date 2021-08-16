(Map provided by Cariboo Regional District)
Pursuant to the BC Emergency Program Act, the order in the Big Stick Area #3 issued on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 is being rescinded and replaced by the following Alert Area by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).
Effective immediately residents are allowed to return to the area.
Routes Back Into the Area: Highway 20
Residents returning
More information about re-entering the area following an evacuation area can be found in the Guide to Re-Entry After an Evacuation.
Please watch for livestock and wildlife on roads.
Residents should be aware that there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas. Danger trees on Crown Land will be dealt with by the BC Wildfire Service danger tree fallers. Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist.
Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.
Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice. Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued. Information about what to do when on evacuation alert is listed below.
It is also important to note that air quality remains poor as a result of smoke from nearby fire activity. Those with respiratory issues, small children and the elderly should consider this before they choose to return to the area.
Residents returning to the area are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: cariboord.ca/CRDEmergsignup
Remaining On Evacuation Alert
Since the area remains on evacuation alert, residents should remain prepared for an evacuation by:
- Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside the area, should the area be brought back under evacuation order.
- Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure, including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).
- Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.
- Ensure that pets and livestock remain in a safe area.
- Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available again if required.
- In the event you are evacuated, do not shut off your natural gas. For more information, visit fortisbc.com/forestfires.
- Monitor reliable news sources for evacuation order information and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca. Further information will be issued as it becomes available.