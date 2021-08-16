Pursuant to the BC Emergency Program Act, the order in the Big Stick Area #3 issued on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 is being rescinded and replaced by the following Alert Area by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

Effective immediately residents are allowed to return to the area.

Routes Back Into the Area: Highway 20

Residents returning

More information about re-entering the area following an evacuation area can be found in the Guide to Re-Entry After an Evacuation.

Please watch for livestock and wildlife on roads.

Residents should be aware that there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas. Danger trees on Crown Land will be dealt with by the BC Wildfire Service danger tree fallers. Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist.

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice. Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued. Information about what to do when on evacuation alert is listed below.

It is also important to note that air quality remains poor as a result of smoke from nearby fire activity. Those with respiratory issues, small children and the elderly should consider this before they choose to return to the area.

Residents returning to the area are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: cariboord.ca/CRDEmergsignup

Remaining On Evacuation Alert

Since the area remains on evacuation alert, residents should remain prepared for an evacuation by: