The Quesnel Rodeo Club hosted a pair of events over the weekend, and the championship buckles were handed out on Sunday in the newly named Gus Cameron Arena at Alex Fraser Park.

Bobby Denner from Williams Lake won the Open Barrel Racing with a time of 16.315 seconds.

That was the fastest time out of 93 entries.

Debbie Roch from Quesnel was next with a time of 16.468 seconds.

Williams Lake cowgirls finished one-two in the Open Breakaway Roping.

Kaylee Billyboy stopped the clock in 3.4 seconds.

Brianna Billy was next at 3 and 9.

Virgil Poffenroth from Riske Creek won the Tie Down Roping with a time of 8 and 9.

Russ Glassford from Quesnel and Cole Pozzobon from Pritchard were number one in the Open Team Roping with a time of 6.4 seconds.

Riata and Chad Seelhof from Horsefly won the Team Roping #8.5 with a time of 8.2 seconds

Cowboys were 0 for 16 on the bulls as there were no qualified rides.

Elijah Gordon of Quesnel did win on Saturday.

Looking at the junior events, John Heaton from Nazko won the Junior Steer Riding with a score of 75.

And Taylor Fitchett from Quesnel had the fastest time in the Junior Breakaway Roping.

Her winning time of 3.1 seconds would have won the open event as well.