RCMP attended a fire in the 5300 block of Bissett Road in the Buffalo Creek area at around 3-30 in the afternoon back on July 29th.

Police say during their initial investigation one person on scene was arrested for obstruction as he kept attempting to enter the scene after being told to leave.

Once the fire was contained, RCMP say they recovered a large amount of stolen property in plain view including multiple ATV’s, dirt bikes, custom cabinetry and granite counter tops, chainsaws, tools, and other equipment.

There was even a portal saw mill.

RCMP say transporting all the items back to town for storage was quite an undertaking, involving several flat deck loads courtesy of Bridge Lake Towing, over several hours.

Police say they have identified two suspects, both well known to them, and are recommending charges to Crown Counsel.

The male who was arrested for obstruction has been released, and will be summoned to appear in court at a later date.

While the house was burnt to the ground, no one was hurt.