The BC Government is funding one project at Thompsons River University to study microbiology, and how it affects plants in the BC Interior.

The funding, coming from the BC Knowledge Development Fund, will help establish world-class genomic and molecular biology research facilities at TRU that will advance understanding of plant genome evolution, microbial ecology, environmental remediation, and agricultural systems and products.

This research will help TRU understand how natural systems respond to climate change, improve responses to environmental contamination, and address issues of food security in the future.

The researcher of this project will be Jonathan Van Hamme, professor of microbiology.

This project received $848,500 in funding.