The 100 Mile House Wranglers will be back at the South Cariboo Rec Centre for the upcoming season, but they’ll need a place to stay away from the rink.

The team needs billet families to host around 25 players, according to Billet Coordinator Tammy Mikkelsen.

“They just need to have a safe, clean, private room with a bed, dresser and closet,” Mikkelsen says, “Just a place where they can go and have some peace and quiet when they need to, but then join the family as required. Somewhere safe for them to be in a personal space when they need to.”

Mikkelsen says the KIJHL hasn’t given the team any requirements for billet families and vaccinations just yet, and the team is waiting for direction from the league.

Mikkelsen says billeting a Wrangler isn’t just good for the Wrangler. “It’s good for even young kids in the family to have these big billet brothers coming into the home when they’re coming away from their family. It’s actually a good program to have as like a big brother for the young kids.”

Anyone interested in having a Wrangler in their home for the season can contact Mikkelsen by phone at 250-706-3344, or by email at tammymikkelsen80@gmail.com