The BC Wildfire Service says a shift in wind direction, warmer temperatures, and low relative humidity resulted in the Flat Lake Fire being very active on the northern flank on Saturday.

The fire is now estimated to be 68,551 hectares, an increase from 63,817 on Saturday.

Heavy equipment is continuing to work on securing the excursion over the guard by continuing to establish fuel-free guards around this area and tying into pre-existing roads. Skimmers supported these efforts by cooling down hot spots while equipment worked to put in line along the top of the excursion.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire did cross containment lines one the northern flank of the fire near Moose Valley Park on August 13th, and the fire is continuing to spread in a north/northeast direction.

On Sunday, efforts will continue to be focused on re-establishing and widening control lines that are already in place along the Snag Lake road to the North Moose Valley Park, and east of the park along the 1100 road. Aviation resources will work to re-enforce the already established guard on the very western portion of Edmunds Lake Road in preparation of the anticipated cold front. The BC Wildfire Service says this is being done pre-emptively, and not due to the wildfire reaching this control line.