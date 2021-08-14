Evacuation Order issued by Cariboo Regional District for more of the Moose Valley Area
The Cariboo Regional District is issuing an Evacuation Order for more of the Moose Valley area.
This Order affects 22 parcels, and covers 33,717 hectares.
Portions of the Evacuation Alerts for 108 Mile Ranch West Area, Flat Lake West Area, and Flat Lake North area are being rescinded and replaced by this order.
The Cariboo Regional District says to evacuate through Highway 97 to 100 Mile House. The Emergency Service Centre in 100 Mile house is at the 100 Mile House Community Hall, at 265 Birch Avenue.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
- You must leave the area immediately
- Register at the ESS Centre listed above
- Close all windows and doors
- Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com
- Close gates (latch) but do not lock
- Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help
- Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.
- Do not use more vehicles than you have to.
- Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.