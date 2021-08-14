The Cariboo Regional District is issuing an Evacuation Order for more of the Moose Valley area.

This Order affects 22 parcels, and covers 33,717 hectares.

Portions of the Evacuation Alerts for 108 Mile Ranch West Area, Flat Lake West Area, and Flat Lake North area are being rescinded and replaced by this order.

The Cariboo Regional District says to evacuate through Highway 97 to 100 Mile House. The Emergency Service Centre in 100 Mile house is at the 100 Mile House Community Hall, at 265 Birch Avenue.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: