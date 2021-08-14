Interior Health is proactively relocating some long-term care home residents in 100 Mile House in response to nearby wildfire activity.

The District of 100 Mile House is NOT on Evacuation Alert or Order.

Residents of Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge will be temporarily relocated to care homes in Williams Lake and Fraser Health to ensure the safe continuity of their care.

Interior Health says they are contacting families directly with relocation details.

The 100 Mile District General Hospital emergency department remains open at this time, and anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed.

Interior Health says anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-877-442-2001.