The BC Wildfire Service says a shift in wind direction, warmer temperatures, and lower relative humidity are the cause of an increase in fire activity on the Flat Lake Wildfire.

They say smoky skies will also hinder air operations, and these resources will continue to be utilized when visibility allows.

The BC Wildfire Service says the wildfire did cross the containment line on the north flank and is headed in a northwestern direction due to yesterday’s change in wind direction. Today, efforts will be focused on re-establishing those control lines and heavy equipment will begin widening pre-existing roads to the north and east of Moose Valley Park.

The Flat Lake Fire is estimated to be 63,817 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service is also reporting increased fire behaviour on the interior portions of the Young Lake and Big Stick Lake wildfires because of the changing weather conditions, but no new growth was seen on either of these fires.

As of Saturday, August 14th, there are 34 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre, including four wildfires of note.

There are nine active fires in the Central Cariboo Fire zone, seven in the Chilcotin Zone, six in the Quesnel Zone, and 12 in the 100 Mile Fire Zone.