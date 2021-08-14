100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall is reassuring the public the District of 100 Mile House is not under an Evacuation Alert or Order.

A post reportedly made by Interior Health, in error, said 100 Mile House was under an Order.

“I don’t want to confuse people,” Campsall says, “we are not under alert or under an order, 100 Mile is not. We don’t want people panicking, and this caused a pretty big panic.”

Campsall says if there is a change, and an Alert or Order is necessary the District will announce it.