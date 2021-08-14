BC asks tourists to temporarily stay out of the Interior
Travel Warning (Photo supplied by Emergency Info BC)
(From the files of Brody Langager staff)
Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth is asking tourists to stay out of areas in the Interior region.
He said these areas include:
- Armstrong
- Spallumcheen
- The Okanagan Indian Band
- Enderby
- parts of the Regional District of North Okanagan
“We are taking this proactive step because the safety of people and communities is paramount,” said Farnworth.
“If you are planning to travel to this area, now is not the time to do so. Instead, consider visiting an area of the province where your presence won’t strain local resources and will have a positive impact.”
Farnworth said increased fire activity in BC is forecasted for the next 72 hours, with increased wind activity predicted.
“Interior Health has advised that non-essential travel to and from the Central Okanagan should be avoided due to the current COVID-19 outbreak,” added Farnworth.
He said the rise in cases today (Friday), mixed with the smoke and ash has led to this decision and adds that the residents in the area are not being asked to leave.
There are 267 active wildfires in BC:
- 62 active wildfires are in the Prince George Fire Centre, three are considered of note.
- 33 active wildfires are in the Cariboo Fire Centre, four are considered of note.
- Five active wildfires are in the Northwest Fire Centre, the Chief Louie Lake fire is of note.