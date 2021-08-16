34-year old Travis Maurice Boyd, a Nazko resident, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to time served.

That amounted to 83 days and he was given credit for 120 days.

Boyd also received 12 months probation for a breach of a release order.

The Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit observed a silver Ford Fusion with no license plates in the Bouchie Street area back in November of 2020.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over but say it fled at a high rate of speed, swerving into the oncoming land of traffic.

Around 15 minutes later, another officer located the same vehicle on Pinnacles Road.

The vehicle again fled the scene but this time police set up a spike belt that deflated two tires.

Paul and a female passenger were arrested without further incident.

Charges weren’t laid against the female.