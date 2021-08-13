The Bella Coola RCMP was called following an incident involving a firearm that left two people injured Wednesday evening.

Police say they attended the local hospital and spoke with a group of people indicating they had approached what they thought was an abandoned property.

According to police, an individual exited a cabin on the property as the group approached. They left the area without any incident or confrontation. Police say a short distance away the individual exited from behind some bushes brandishing a firearm. According to police, he fired the firearm at the group’s vehicle striking it and injuring two people inside.

Members of the Prince George RCMP Emergency Response Team were called to assist, attended the area, and were instrumental in the safe arrest of the suspect.

The victims of this incident were able to give an accurate description of what happened. Based on their statements, the local members were quickly able to identify a suspect, states Sergeant Chris Manseau, RCMP media relations officer Because of this, the suspect was located a short time later, and taken into custody without incident

According to the RCMP, members will remain at the rural property while a search warrant is executed. Police say the suspect remains in custody.

The Bella Coola RCMP believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public Manseau added.

Anyone with first-hand information on this incident is asked to contact the Bella Coola RCMP Detachment at 250-799-5363.