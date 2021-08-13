The District of 100 Mile House’s Interpretive Marsh Walk and Beautification Project is now complete with the help of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) Catalyst.

Joanne Doddridge, Director of Economic Development and Planning, said the project consisted of fixing up the front grounds to create a welcoming rest area for tourists, EV chargers, Marsh Trail users, and other visitors.

Doddridge said they have noticed a significant increase in visitation at the Centre and at the EV charging stations.

“This project is a great example of a partnership that brings together

tourism leaders, industry, local business, volunteers, and the community,” says Mayor Mitch Campsall.

Another part of the project included markers highlighting the common birds spotted at the marsh.

Doddridge said the markers have brought interest from school groups, clubs, and visitors walking the Marsh Trail.

Doddridge said they plan to update the public washrooms and install new signage at the end of the property in 2022.