The Cariboo Regional District is issuing an Evacuation Order for 13 parcels in the Moose Valley Area.

The CRD says this order is replacing portions of the Evacuation Alerts issued for the Flat Lake North and Flat Lake to Green Lake areas.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

Residents are asked to evacuate through Gustafson Lake FSR to the Emergency Services Centre at the 100 Mile House Community Hall.

This Order covers 10,659 hectares.