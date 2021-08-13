Due to the fourth wave of COVID and the wildfires, it was decided to cancel the Garlic Festival.

“With the wildfires causing evacuation alerts and orders my vendors started pulling out,” said Organizer Jeanette McCrea.

McCrea says the road closures also affected the vendors since some come from the Okanagan and the Kootenays.

“It would be foolish to keep hoping, but if we get word September 7 that we can hold big events like that and things are settled by then, we may give it a go,” she said.

Otherwise, in 2022, McCrea says they are going to definitely try and plan for it to happen again.