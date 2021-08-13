Testimony wrapped up yesterday with Steve DiCastre, the Warden Responsible for Provincial Initiatives, going over some of the changes that have already been made.
Those included new search regulations that include strip searches and scans prior to transport, video checks at defined intervals, and equipping the vehicles with naloxone.
DiCastre, who rode in the back of the Z-class vehicle that was used in this case himself for the first time in 36 years, agreed that they were uncomfortable, noisy and smelled.
He also agreed that a few stops along the way in a safe place such as an RCMP Detachment would be a “human thing to do.”
DiCastre said however, that while he agreed it would be reasonable to stop and allow prisoners a chance to stretch their legs and to check on their well being, every 45 minutes likely wouldn’t work on some trips as they can’t stop on the open road due to potential security issues.