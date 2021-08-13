The Wastewater Treatment Plant in 100 Mile House is one of 14 infrastructure projects receiving a share of over $110 million from the provincial and federal governments.

The federal and provincial governments are contributing $409,524 and $341,236 respectively to upgrade the District’s wastewater treatment plant to increase capacity to manage wastewater and improve effluent quality. The District will also be contributing $273,051.

The funding was announced Thursday by Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna and BC’s Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osborne.

“Investing in infrastructure is investing in people,” says Osborne, “these projects we’re announcing today with our federal partners will benefit people for generations to come – not only by supporting cleaner, healthier communities, but also by creating important infrastructure jobs that contribute to local economic growth. In the coming months and years, I hope to be able to tour in-person the many upgraded and new water and wastewater facilities being made possible across B.C. with this funding.”