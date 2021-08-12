Projects in Williams Lake and Quesnel will be receiving their share of the Strengthening Communities Services Program.

The program is a $100-million grant program that will help local governments and Treaty First Nations respond to the impacts of homelessness, and keep communities safe and healthy.

The ‘Strengthening Quesnel’s Homelessness Services’ project will receive $317,651, and the ‘Williams Lake Strengthening the Community’ Project will receive $116,000.