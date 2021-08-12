Stronger winds and warmer weather caused an increase in fire behaviour on the Flat Lake Fire, but the wind was heading in a favourable direction.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Mack says the wind, which was coming from the northwest, pushed the fire back into itself. Mack says planned ignitions will continue on the northwestern flank of the fire today if conditions allow.

“The purpose of this planned ignition is to remove unburned fuels between the fire perimeter and our predetermined control lines,” Mack says, “This will bring the fire perimeter to more easily accessible locations, where ground crews can safely work from that edge and deliver water directly to that fire.”

This planned ignition will affect around 600 hectares.

The Flat Lake Fire is estimated to be 62,895 hectares in size.

Mack says there was also an increase in fire behaviour on the Churn Creek Protected Area (7,225 ha) and Young Lake (6,937 ha) fires due to the warmer weather and elevated wind.

As of Thursday, there are 33 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre, down from 36 on Wednesday.

There are 10 active fires in the Central Cariboo Fire Zone, six in the Chilcotin Zone, five in the Quesnel Zone, and 12 in the 100 Mile Fire Zone.