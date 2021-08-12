On Tuesday morning (August 10th) just after 11:30 Bella Coola RCMP was notified after a partially capsized drift boat was sighted going downstream on the Bella Coola River near Walker Island Park.

Police said the boat was identified as a fishing guide boat from a local lodge and that no persons were found on or near the boat and there were believed to have been 3 aboard.

Just after 7:30 Tuesday night Police say Campbell River Search and Rescue, with the use of a helicopter located the body of an individual downstream from Walker Island riverbank.

RCMP Frontline members are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

Media Relation Officer Sergeant Chris Manseau said “The Bella Coola RCMP continue to work with Search and Rescue partners for the two people who remain missing. Both air and water searches are continuing in the area today in hopes of finding the two missing people.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, their name will not be released.

Bella Coola RCMP asks anyone who may have information on this incident or saw the boat earlier on August 10th to contact the detachment.