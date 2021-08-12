As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the Interior, the Cariboo’s case numbers are on the rise as well according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Between August 1st to 7th, the BCCDC a total of 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo’s local health regions, after reporting just one the week before. The lone case between July 25 and 31st was in the Quesnel local health region.

There were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Cariboo/Chilcotin local health region, and one in the 100 Mile House region.

The Cariboo is also behind the provincial average when it comes to vaccination percentage. As of Wednesday, 82.2% of eligible people (aged 12 and older) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 71.1% have received their second dose across the province.

The BCCDC’s latest data for the Cariboo (Monday, August 9th) shows that only 66% of eligible people have received one dose in all three of the Cariboo’s local health regions. The BCCDC is reporting 61% of eligible people in the 100 Mile House local health region have received a second dose. Just 55% of people in the Cariboo/Chilcotin and Quesnel regions have received a second dose.