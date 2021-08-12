As the heat continues to build in the Cariboo, rising temperatures will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

Interior Health says anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, but some people are at greater risk.

Take extra care to check on the following people regularly:

Infants and young children, who rely on adults to monitor their environments and to provide them with enough fluid to drink.

People who are under-housed with fewer options to avoid prolonged heat exposure.

People 65 years or older, or anyone who needs assistance monitoring their well-being.

People with heart problems and breathing difficulties.

People who exercise or who work outside or in a hot environment.

The symptoms of heat-related illness can range from mild to severe. They include:

Pale, cool, moist skin

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Rash

Swelling, especially hands and feet

Fatigue and weakness

Lightheadedness and/or fainting

Headache

Nausea and/or vomiting

Interior Health says more severe symptoms – including high fever, hallucinations, seizures, and unconsciousness – require urgent medical attention. Call 911, move to a cool place and cool the person with water and fanning.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the low 30’s Thursday to Saturday and has issued a Heat Warning for 100 Mile House.