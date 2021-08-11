The Province is reminding British Columbians to cut back on their unnecessary water usage as much of Southern BC is experiencing some level of drought.

Most of the Cariboo region falls under the Middle Fraser basin region, which is currently in ‘Drought Level 3’.

Carmen Hankins, Water Stewardship Officer with the Ministry of Forest, Lands, and Natural Resource Development says “Drought Level 3 refers to a level of drought that could have adverse impacts, which include but are not limited to socioeconomic and aquatic ecosystems values, such as agricultural fisheries and wildlife values.”

The province says all users in affected areas need to reduce their water use wherever possible and observe all watering restrictions from their local/regional government, water utility provider, or irrigation district.

The province provided these water tips for conserving water at home:

Limit outdoor watering

Do not water during the heat of the day or when it is windy

Consider planting drought-tolerant vegetation

Take shorter showers

Do not leave taps running

Install water-efficient showerheads, taps, and toilets

On the farm:

Implement an irrigation scheduling program using real-time weather data

Schedule irrigation to match crop needs and soil storage capacity

Improve water system efficiencies and check for leaks

Focus on high-value crops and livestock

In industry: