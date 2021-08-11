There was an increase in fire behaviour on two of the Cariboo’s wildfires, but no new growth from yesterday is being reported.

Wildfire Information Officer Madison Smith says there were strong, 20 kilometres per hour winds from the West on the Big Stick Lake wildfire.

“Because of these winds, there was increased fire behaviour, but all in interior pockets of the fire. Nothing was threatening the perimeter of the fire or containment lines. We did have air tankers out there actioning on the south section of the fire to reinforce the containment line. Crews and helicopters are going to be working in that area today to action any hotspots.”

Smith says a more recent track on the fire has been completed, and the fire is now estimated at 7,195 hectares in size.

Smith says there was also an increase in fire behaviour on the Young Lake fire because of warmer weather.

“There is no new growth beyond the containment lines, so all of that increased behaviour was on interior pockets of the fire. We have crews focusing their efforts at the Fog Lake Rec Site today, and continuing to the north from that rec site.”

Smith says there were four new wildfires reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active wildfires in the Cariboo to 36.

There are 11 active wildfires in the Central Cariboo and 100 Mile Fire Zones, and seven in the Chilcotin and Quesnel Fire Zones.