100 Mile House RCMP was called to a residence in Sheridan Lake on August 6th.

Police are now investigating the suspicious death of a 69-year-old man.

“At this stage in the investigation this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public,” said Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment Commander S/Sgt “Members of the 100 Mile House Detachment will remain at the rural scene for the next few days as the investigation progresses.”

Police say the BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this death.

Due to privacy issues, under the Coroners Act, the deceased’s name will not be released.

If anyone has information regarding this matter they are encouraged to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477