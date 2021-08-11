A ridge of high pressure is expected to bring daytime temperatures in the ’30s to the Cariboo starting tomorrow.

Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said they issued a special weather statement for 100 Mile House earlier in the week regarding the rise in temperatures due to the fact that the South Cariboo is usually cooler than Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Lundquist said the heat will stick around Thursday into Saturday before another front moves in by the end of the weekend.

“We’re going to have temperatures gradually picking up for the next few days, Friday and Saturday are going to be the peak days, it could be 32 or 33 degrees and it will be similar all the way up to the Quesnel area. I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t decide to put a special weather statement for areas further north than 100 Mile House.”

Lundquist added a cold front is forecasted to come through the Cariboo Sunday and Monday bringing with it 10 to 15 millimeters of rain and the possibility of strong winds in some areas.

“Sunday into Monday there is a very vigorous cold front forecasted to come through, that’s a ways away yet but it does look like it has about 10 to 15 millimeters of rain with almost every model that I look at. That’s for 100 Mile House as well as Williams Lake and Quesnel.”