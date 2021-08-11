Residents in the Interior Health Region have an opportunity to ask their questions about COVID-19.

A live, interactive telephone town hall will be hosted this evening at 7 by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer DR. Bonnie Henry along with representatives from Interior Health.

To participate dial 1-877-229-8493 and enter ID code 117216.

Online live streaming and closed captioning of the meeting will be available at gov.bc.ca/vaccinationTTH