25-year old Kyle Tyler Gilpin, charged with Second Degree Murder and Obstructing Justice, is being tried by a Supreme Court Justice and a jury.

Several weeks have been set aside for the case.

Gilpin was ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry that wrapped up back in January.

The charges are in connection with the death of an adult male.

Alexis Creek RCMP were called to the Redstone reserve back on October 19th of 2018.

Very few details were released by police.