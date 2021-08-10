Dr.Bonnie Henry speaking at the Civic Centre (Photo by BC Gov Flickr)

(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

BC Health Officials report that 395 new COVID-19 cases are in the province.

187 of those new cases were in Interior Health and 15 were in Northern Health.

There are 3,284 active cases in BC.

More than hald,1,893, are in Interior Health.

There are 111 active cases in the north.

72.5% of BC adults and 70.6% of those 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

82.1% of those 12 and up and 83% of adults in the province received their first vaccine.

Of the active cases in BC, 71 individuals are in hospital and 23 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include: