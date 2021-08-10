BC Wildfires in Williams Lake area as seen from RCAF CC-130J Hercules on July 15, 2017 - Photo: MARPAC: Canada's Navy Army and Air Force in the Pacific/Forces FMAR(P) La marine, l’armée et les forces aériennes canadiennes pacifique

There have been no new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre over the past 24 hours.

Madison Smith, a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says crews have made really good progress and have been focusing on hot spots, including on the Big Stick Lake fire.

“Our crews are working on the west side of Highway 20 to work on some hot spots as well that were found on a scan that was completed on Sunday evening. All of the the hot spots that were found on the scan were well within the fire perimeter. And then a drone scan occurred last night on the east side of Highway 20. So fire fighters will utilize that today to action some hot spots as well.”

Smith says hot spots were also targeted on the fires in the Churn Creek Protected Area and at Young Lake as well.

“Young Lake as well is making really good progress. The cooler temperatures did lead to lower fire behavior over the weekend. There is now growth beyond containment lines. And heavy equipment has completed their containment line that ties into the Sparks Lake fire. Our fire crews are just working on direct actioning hot spots and working on a wet line around the containment lines.”

There has been no significant growth on these fires for a few days now.

Smith says the danger rating has gone down and is now moderate to high, with a few patches of low in the Quesnel zone and down in the Central Cariboo zone.

She says there are now 32 active fires in the Cariboo.

“Out of the 32 fires, 6 are being held, 11 are under control and 16 are out of control. In the Quesnel fire zone there are 5 active fires, in the Cariboo-Central zone there are 10 active wildfires, in the Chilcotin zone there are 6, and in the 100 Mile fire zone there are 11.”