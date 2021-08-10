Interior Health will be holding a drop-in immunization clinic in Williams Lake for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their dose more than 4 weeks ago.

The drop-in clinics will run for two weeks starting Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 27 at the Wholesale Club in the Lake City.

People who live or work in the Williams Lake area can walk up, register, and receive their first or second dose during that two-week period on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to 4 pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Interior Health said anyone in the Williams Lake area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for immunization.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into an ongoing immunization clinic or making an appointment.