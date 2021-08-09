(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A public inquest taking a closer look into the death of Alexander Charles Joseph is underway in Prince George.

The BC Coroners Service scheduled the proceedings, which began today (Monday) at the city’s Courthouse.

The death of the 36-year-old was reported to the Coroners Service in October of 2018.

Joseph died in a BC Corrections Branch vehicle on Highway 97 near 100 Mile House while being transported from Prince George to Maple Ridge.

Lyn Blenkinsop, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death.

The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

The inquest is open to the public.

A livestream link will also be made available.