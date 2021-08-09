(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

According to BC Health officials, there are 3,036 active COVID-19 cases in the province, 108 are in Northern Health.

Since Friday (August 6) there have been 1,079 new cases, 30 of which are in the north:

Aug. 6-7: 422 new cases

Aug. 7-8: 364 new cases

Aug. 8-9: 293 new cases

Of the active cases, 68 individuals are in hospital and 20 are in intensive care.

That being said 72,2% of BC adults and 70.3% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

82% of those 12 and up and 82.9% of adults in the province received their first jab.

The new/active cases include: