There are more than 3,000 active cases of COVID-19 in BC
(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)
According to BC Health officials, there are 3,036 active COVID-19 cases in the province, 108 are in Northern Health.
Since Friday (August 6) there have been 1,079 new cases, 30 of which are in the north:
- Aug. 6-7: 422 new cases
- Aug. 7-8: 364 new cases
- Aug. 8-9: 293 new cases
Of the active cases, 68 individuals are in hospital and 20 are in intensive care.
That being said 72,2% of BC adults and 70.3% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
82% of those 12 and up and 82.9% of adults in the province received their first jab.
The new/active cases include:
- 30 new cases in Northern Health
- 142 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 587 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 1,755
- 258 new cases in Fraser Health
- 62 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada