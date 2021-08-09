A lot of the evacuation orders and alerts were lifted over the weekend.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner goes over a few of the numbers.

“There is still a partial alert on the 108 but there are only 8 parcels, it’s the western part of the 108 so it’s not the densely populated part. And then in the Big Stick Area there’s 8 parcels still on an order and 84 still on an alert.”

Big Stick is the only evacuation order still in place, and there are a total of 471 parcels of land still on alert, but Wagner says the situation is a lot better than it was a couple of weeks ago.

“BC Wildfire Service has done a great job with the resources that they’ve had available. The lowering temperatures over the last few days has certainly helped because that tends to bring up the relative humidity level, and we’ve had some precipitation kind of across the area in varying amounts.”

Wagner says we still have crews and equipment and choppers available to use, but we’re not at the height of the panic we were two to three weeks ago.

Despite that though, Wagner says we’re not out of the woods yet, and she says some fires will continue to burn through until winter.