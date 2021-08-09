(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Police in Prince George took a local man into custody in relation to a recent homicide.

On Saturday morning, officers received a report of a deceased woman.

The RCMP attended a residence on the 2000 block of 20th Avenue and located the victim, who was identified as 35-year-old Christin Marion West.

According to police, there was evidence of foul play.

Later that day, 36-year-old Dennis Daniel Gladue was arrested by the detachment.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved one count of Second Degree Murder against him.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

“Family members reported Ms. West as missing and police were actively in the process of investigating her disappearance just a few hours before she was located in her home. We want to

affirm that we believe this homicide was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other and there is no threat to public safety. Our condolences go out the family of the victim,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP.

This file is currently before the courts.