The Cariboo’s reputation as a mountain biking mecca will soon have a new trail for bikers to come and experience.

Thomas Schoen, is the Chair of the Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium and Trail Planner for this signature trail that’s under construction.

“We have a crew of professional trail builders working within the Marble Range east of Clinton on a mountain named Jesmond Lookout Mountain . It’s the most northern peak of the Marble Range so the views are just spectacular, you’re overlooking the whole Interior Plateau of the Fraser. We constructing an 8-kilometer long hiking, mountain biking, multi-use trail that can also be used in the winter for snowshoeing.”

As this is a signature trail, Schoen said it has some features attached to it or has some spectacular views, something that stands out and that is what attracts people to the area.

The new trail is being constructed to accommodate all levels of mountain bikers from Intermediate to Expert.

When asked when he believes the work will be done, Schoen said it’s always a big unknown.

“We depend on moisture in the ground, for example, we could get shut down by storms, weather conditions, the wildfire situation is a bit of an unknown, but if things go well we are trying to complete construction this year by mid to late October, maybe early November, and then we will open the trail up to the public in the Spring of 2022,” Schoen said.

The project is funded by the Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative, one of three investment programs for tourism as part of StrongerBC, BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.