The 100 Mile House food bank has received a donation of $2,700 from Save On Foods.

According to volunteer Danny, Save On has a special each week, and “Every year they give us a percentage from that special.”

“On hamper day, every first and second Tuesday of each month, we average around 130 people, and on produce days (which is Monday to Friday) we get an average of 20-25 people a day,” he said.

The food bank in 100 Mile is open from 10 am to 12:30 pm Monday to Friday.