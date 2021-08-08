As Evacuation Alerts in the South Cariboo continue to be rescinded, Interior Health will be transporting patients back to 100 Mile House.

In July, 124 long-term care residents, assisted living residents, community care clients, and acute care patients were proactively evacuated from 100 Mile House to other areas of Interior Health.

Interior Health says repatriation will occur gradually to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return home. Families will be notified by Interior Health when their loved ones are back.