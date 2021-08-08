100 Mile Fire Rescue attends single vehicle collision in 100 Mile House
Supplied by:100 Mile House Fire-Rescue; Facebook
100 Mile Fire Rescue was called to a single-vehicle collision on Fifth Street and Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House.
According to 100 Mile Fire Rescue, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a retaining wall, and came to rest without colliding with a nearby building.
The driver was reportedly taken by ambulance with unknown injuries, and police are investigating the cause of the incident.