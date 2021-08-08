The Cariboo Fire Centre (CFC) says Crews were continuing to advance the lines on the Flat Lake fire Saturday. On the northeast corner of the fire, crews were able to continue to use direct attack methods and work their way up towards the north flank. On the west flank, crews are continuing to mop up areas where planned ignitions occurred last week, and heavy equipment will be building out the new containment line started yesterday. The Flat Lake Fire is estimated to be 60,739 hectares in size.

The CFC says crews were patrolling and extinguishing hotspots along the ignition line and demobbing gear from the east flank of the Canim Lake fire. Crews also furthered the securement of containment lines by continuing to mop up to 100 feet in off the fire’s edge to further secure the southeast corner. Crews are continuing these activities on Saturday. The fire is estimated to be 3,049 hectares in size.

The CFC says the Churn Creek Protected Area fire is most active on the western flank. They say the fire has not crossed the Fraser River or Churn Creek. In addition, a structure protection unit is continuing to set up apparatuses on structures in the Gang Ranch Area. The fire did receive precipitation on Saturday and is estimated to be 6,978 hectares.

The Big Stick Lake fire also received rain and was under overcast skies for most of Saturday, resulting in low fire activity. Crews are continuing to wrap up an excursion East of Highway 20. The fire is estimated to be 7,020 hectares in size.

There was fire activity within the interior of the Young Lake fire, but no new growth was seen according to the CFC. They say heavy equipment has completed a containment line that ties into the Sparks Lake Fire. Crews will continue mop-up operations along the east and southeast flanks of the fire.

As of Sunday, August 8th, there are 42 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre, including five wildfires of note.

There are 14 active wildfires in the Central Cariboo Fire Zone, six in the Chilcotin Zone, ten in the Quesnel Zone, and 13 in the 100 Mile Zone.