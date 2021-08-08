Interior Health says Alexis Creek and area residents may need to travel to Williams Lake for medical services this week.

Interior Health says the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed from Monday, August 9th to Friday, August 14th due to limited staffing unavailability.

They say patients requiring these services should make an appointment with their physician or call 811. Patients can also access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

During this closure, Interior Health reminds residents that anyone requiring emergency care should call 911.