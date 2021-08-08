The Cariboo Regional District is lifting the two remaining Evacuation Alert areas for Canim Lake Areas #2 and #4.

The Alert for Area #2 was originally issued on July 5th, and the Alert for Area #4 was originally issued on July 10th.

The Cariboo Regional District says an Evacuation Alert or Order may need to be reissued if it is deemed necessary.

The Canim Lake wildfire is estimated to be 3,049 hectares in size.