The Thompson Nicola Regional District has rescinded an Evacuation Alert near Churn Creek, they say the threat of wildfire no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents.

The Alert was originally put in place on August 5th, for the following properties:

7620, 7624, and 7628 Meadow Lake Road,

7129 and 7140 Empire Valley Road

Any other property within the boundary noted on the map above.

The Churn Creek Protected Area Wildfire is estimated to be 6,978 hectares in size.