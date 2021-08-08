Evacuation Order for Gustafsen Lake and Neilson Lake in Bonaparte Plateau downgraded to Alert
The Thompson Nicola Regional District is downgrading the Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert for some properties in the Bonaparte Plateau.
These included properties are in the vicinity of Gustafsen Lake, Neilson Lake, and any other properties noted in the map above. These properties remain on Alert.
The Thompson Nicola Regional District says an Evacuation Order may be reissued if it is deemed necessary.