Flat Lake to Green Lake North Evacuation Order Downgraded to Alert, August 7th - Cariboo Regional District
The Cariboo Regional District has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the Flat Lake to Green Lake North Area to an Evacuation Alert.
The Cariboo Regional District says access to some areas may be limited and is at the discretion of checkpoint personnel.
Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, limited notice may be given due to changing conditions.