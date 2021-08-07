The Cariboo Regional District is lifting the remaining portion of the Evacuation Alert for Horse Lake – Sheridan Lake Area #3 issued on July 17th.

The Cariboo Regional District says an Evacuation Alert or Order may need to be reissued if it is deemed necessary.

The fire southwest of Deka Lake is estimated to be 652 hectares in size, and is classified as ‘Under Control” by the BC Wildfire Service.