The Cariboo Regional District is lifting the remaining portion of the Evacuation Alert for the Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake area issued on July 24th.

The Cariboo Regional District says an Evacuation Alert or Order may be reissued if it deemed necessary.

The wildfire South of Canim Lake is estimated to be 3,026 hectares in size, and the BC Wildfire Service says there has been no significant change on this fire over the last few days.